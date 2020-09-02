Syria shoots down 'Israeli rockets' aimed at Tiyas airport - state news agency

CAIRO - Sept 2 (Reuters) - Syria's air defense on Wednesday shot down most of a series of Israeli rockets launched in the direction of Tiyas airport in Homs governorate, the state news agency reported, citing a military source.

"Losses were limited to material losses", the state news agency added, citing the same military source.

An Israeli military spokesman declined to comment on the incident.

(Reporting by Alaa Swilam and Omar Fahmy; Editing by Sandra Maler)

