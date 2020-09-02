US Markets

Syria shoots down 'Israeli rockets' aimed at Tiyas airport - state news agency

Syria's air defense on Wednesday shot down most of a series of Israeli rockets launched in the direction of Tiyas airport in Homs governorate, the state news agency reported, citing a military source.

"Losses were limited to material losses", the state news agency added, citing the same military source.

An Israeli military spokesman declined to comment on the incident.

