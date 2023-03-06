Companies

Syria says Israeli air strike puts Aleppo airport out of service

Credit: REUTERS/OMAR SANADIKI

March 06, 2023 — 07:37 pm EST

Written by Enas Alashray and Yomna Ehab for Reuters ->

CAIRO, March 7 (Reuters) - An Israeli air strike on Syria's Aleppo International Airport damaged its runway and took the airport out of service early on Tuesday, Syrian state news agency SANA reported, citing a military source.

The Israeli military declined to comment.

Syrian air defences intercepted missiles launched from the Mediterranean, west of the coastal city of Latakia, at 2:07 a.m. local time, SANA added.

Last year, Israel intensified strikes on Syrian airports to disrupt Tehran's increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon, including Hezbollah.

(Reporting by Enas Alashray and Yomna Ehab; Editing by Leslie Adler and Gerry Doyle)

