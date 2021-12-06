Syria says fires extinguished at Latakia's port following Israeli 'aggression'

Contributors
Yomna Ehab Reuters
Alaa Swilam Reuters
Published

Fires caused by an Israeli "aggression" at Syria's Latakia port on Tuesday had been extinguished, leaving material damage, but the status of any casualties was unclear, Syria's state media reported.

Adds details

CAIRO, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Fires caused by an Israeli "aggression" at Syria's Latakia port on Tuesday had been extinguished, leaving material damage, but the status of any casualties was unclear, Syria's state media reported.

Five explosions rocked the port city after an Israeli "aggression" hit the port's container yard, sending fire trucks racing to the site, Syrian state TV said.

Israel has mounted frequent attacks against what it has described as Iranian targets in Syria, where Tehran-backed forces including Lebanon's Hezbollah have deployed over the last decade to support President Bashar al-Assad.

The Mediterranean port of Latakia is the country's main port, through which food and other crucial supplies flow into war-torn Syria, and is close to Russia's main air base of Hmeimim.

(Reporting by Yomna Ehab and Alaa Swilam; Writing by Alaa Swilam; Editing by Tom Hogue and Richard Pullin)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters