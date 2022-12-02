US Markets

Syria Kurds halt all joint ops with U.S.-led coalition after Turkish fire - spokesman

December 02, 2022 — 01:55 am EST

Written by Orhan Qehreman for Reuters ->

QAMISHLI, Syria Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Syrian Democratic Forces, a U.S.-backed group that helped defeat Islamic State jihadists in Syria, has stopped all joint counter-terrorism operations as a result of Turkish bombardment on its area of control, a spokesman said Friday.

Aram Henna told Reuters that “all coordination and joint counter-terrorism operations with the coalition” had been halted.

(Reporting by Orhan Qehreman Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

