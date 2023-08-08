Syria issues tender to buy 200,000 metric tons soft wheat

Adds details, separate request to exchange durum for soft wheat

HAMBURG, Aug 8 (Reuters) - A Syrian state grains agency has issued an international tender to purchase and import 200,000 metric tons of soft milling wheat, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for the submission of price offers in the tender from the Syrian Grain Establishment is Aug. 23.

Offers will be opened on the same day, but prices submitted must remain valid for 15 days. Shipment is sought 60 days after contract award.

The Syrian Grain Establishment has also sent a separate request to trading houses to exchange 100,000 metric tons of Syrian durum wheat for 100,000 metric tons of imported soft milling wheat, traders said.

The deadline for offers to take part in the exchange is Sept. 5, traders said. Syria is seeking a payment to make up the difference in value of the higher priced durum and cheaper soft wheat, they said.

International sanctions imposed on Syria following the civil war mean major grain export houses have not been trading with the country in recent years, traders said.

Before civil war erupted in 2011, Syria produced around 4 million tonnes of wheat yearly, enough to feed itself and export to neighbouring countries. But with the impact of the conflict and erratic rainfall and the country's traditional breadbasket in the northeast outside government control, production has been poor in recent years.

Syrian will import half as much wheat in 2023 as the previous year due to an expected boost in the domestic harvest, the country’s Minister of Agriculture said in June.

Last year, Syria imported around 1.5 million tonnes of wheat, with Russia providing all but a fraction of supplies, according to Refinitiv data.

