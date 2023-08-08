Syria issues tender to buy 200,000 metric tons soft milling wheat

HAMBURG, Aug 8 (Reuters) - A Syrian state grains agency has issued an international tender to purchase and import 200,000 metric tons of soft milling wheat, European traders said on Tuesday.

The deadline for submission of price offers in the tender from the Syrian Grain Establishment is Aug. 23.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan)

