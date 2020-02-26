Syria issues new tender to buy 200,000 tonnes wheat

Adds detail from paragraph three

HAMBURG, Feb 26 (Reuters) - A Syrian state grains agency has issued an international tender to purchase 200,000 tonnes of soft wheat for bread making sourced from Russia only, European traders said on Wednesday.

The deadline for offer submissions in the tender from Syria's General Establishment for Cereal Processing, Storage and Trade (Hoboob) is March 23.

A new tender had been expected after the Syrian agency was reported to have made no purchase in previous tenders each for 200,000 tonnes wheat which closed on Feb. 17, Jan. 20 and Dec. 18.

Shipment in the new tender is again sought 60 calendar days after confirmation that the order has been placed, they said.

Prices should be submitted in U.S. dollars only and payment will also be made in U.S. dollars.

Syria's wheat and barley crops in 2019 improved because of favourable rainfall and better overall security but were still around 50% below harvest sizes before conflict broke out in the country, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Food Programme (WFP) said in September.

Syria will continue to need wheat imports, aid officials have said.

