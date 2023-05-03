Syria, Iran sign strategic cooperation accord, including oil MoU - news agency

BEIRUT, May 3 (Reuters) - The presidents of Iran and Syria on Wednesday signed a long-term strategic cooperation agreement, including a memorandum of understanding on oil industry cooperation, the Syrian state news agency reported.

The signing came during a visit by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Damascus for talks with his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad, in the first such visit by an Iranian head of state since war broke out in Syria in 2011.

(Reporting by Maya Gebeily; Writing by Nadine Awadalla Editing by Gareth Jones)

