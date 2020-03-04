US Markets

Syria intercepts Israeli missiles over Quneitra countryside - state media

Samar Hassan Reuters
CAIRO, March 5 (Reuters) - Syrian air defences intercepted Israeli missiles over Quneitra province in the country's southwest, state media reported early on Thursday.

"At 00:30 on Thursday our air defence monitored Israeli warplanes coming from northern occupied Palestine towards Saida, and several missiles were fired from Lebanese airspace towards the central area," state media quoted a military source as saying.

The missiles were intercepted successfully, the source added.

(Reporting by Samar Hassan; Editing by Chris Reese and Stephen Coates)

((Samar.Hassan@thomsonreuters.com;))

