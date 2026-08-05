SYRE's Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Pipeline Progresses

Spyre Therapeutics SYRE incurred a loss of 36 cents per share in the second quarter of 2026, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 71 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported a loss of 49 cents per share.

Spyre has no marketed product in its portfolio and hence, did not generate any revenues in the quarter.

SYRE's Q2 Expense Profile & Cash Balance

Total operating expenses were $41.6 million in the second quarter, slightly below $41.9 million in the year-ago period. The latest figure reflected a $40 million gain related to the previously completed sale of an in-process research and development asset, pegzilarginase. The gain was triggered by Immedica Pharma’s sale of a priority review voucher.

The gain reduced the impact of elevated clinical development spending on quarterly results. It followed a $30 million gain recognized in the first quarter of 2026 from milestones connected with the same legacy asset.

Research and development expenses totaled $65.5 million in the second quarter, up 63.2% year over year. The increase was primarily due to higher manufacturing and clinical study expenses, along with increased headcount costs.

General and administrative expenses increased 36.9% year over year to $16.1 million, driven by the higher headcount costs.

Spyre ended the quarter with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $1.15 billion compared with $741.5 million as of March 31, 2026. In April 2026, the company raised $435.2 million in net proceeds through a public offering of common stock. Management expects the current cash position to fund operations into the second half of 2029.

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

Spyre’s Pipeline Progress

SYRE’s SKYLINE phase II platform study is evaluating SPY001, an anti-α4β7 antibody, SPY002, an anti-TL1A antibody, and SPY003, an anti-IL-23 antibody, as monotherapies and in pairwise combinations thereof in patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis (UC).

During the second quarter, Spyre announced positive top-line induction data for SPY001 and SPY002 from Part A of the phase II SKYLINE study in patients with moderately to severely active UC.

In April, SPY001 achieved the primary endpoint, producing a statistically significant 9.2-point reduction in the Robart’s Histopathology Index score. Clinical remission and endoscopic improvement rates were 40% and 51%, respectively.

In June, SYRE announced that SPY002 met the primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant 10.7-point reduction in the Robart’s Histopathology Index score. The candidate produced clinical remission and endoscopic improvement rates of 33% and 42%, respectively. Both candidates showed a 3.7-point decline from baseline in the modified Mayo Score at week 12 and were well tolerated, with safety profiles consistent with their respective drug classes.

Top-line data for SPY003 from Part A of SKYLINE are expected in September 2026.

Part B of SKYLINE is currently enrolling participants. This randomized and placebo-controlled portion is designed to assess monotherapies and combinations, with induction data expected in 2027.

Spyre completed enrollment in all three sub-studies of the phase II SKYWAY basket study evaluating SPY072, an anti-TL1A antibody, in patients with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriatic arthritis (PsA) and axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA). All three sub-studies completed enrollment on or ahead of schedule.

Top-line proof-of-concept data from the RA sub-study are expected in September 2026. Data from the PsA and axSpA sub-studies are expected in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Overall, Spyre remains on track to deliver six phase II proof-of-concept readouts during 2026, including the already reported SPY001 and SPY002 results.

Spyre stock increased 10.5% on Aug. 4, 2026, driven by positive investor sentiment following its second-quarter earnings report and continued advancement of its inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) pipeline, which is expected to generate multiple clinical catalysts in the months ahead.

Year to date, SYRE’s shares have skyrocketed 220.4% compared with the industry’s 1.6% growth.



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SYRE’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Spyre currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Harmony Biosciences HRMY and Liquidia Corporation LQDA, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Altimmune ALT, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 90 days, earnings per share estimates for Harmony Biosciences have decreased from $3.34 to $3.33 for 2026. Over the same period, estimates for earnings per share increased from $3.79 to $3.87 for 2027. HRMY shares have risen 3.6% year to date.

Harmony Biosciences missed on earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average negative surprise of 25.16%.

Over the past 90 days, estimates for Liquidia’s 2026 earnings per share have increased to $3.02 from $1.50. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen to $5.31 from $2.91. LQDA shares have gained 156.3% year to date.

Liquidia’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 54.40%.

Over the past 90 days, estimates for Altimmune’s loss per share have narrowed from $1.00 to 64 cents for 2026 and 2027. ALT shares have declined 15% year to date.

Altimmune’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, the average surprise being 15.81%.

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Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (SYRE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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