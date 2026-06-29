Is SYRE Stock a Buy Now or a Wait-and-See Biotech Story Today

Spyre Therapeutics SYRE has given investors a classic biotech dilemma. The pipeline is advancing, the cash balance is large and the stock has already moved sharply higher.

That also makes the buy-now case harder. SYRE still has no commercial product revenue, and its valuation reflects high expectations ahead of important mid-stage clinical readouts.

SYRE Has Momentum but No Revenue

Spyre reported no product revenues in fiscal 2025 and posted a net loss of $155.2 million. The loss narrowed from $208.0 million in fiscal 2024, but the business remains dependent on external capital while its pipeline develops.

The disconnect is the stock. SYRE shares have risen 487.1% in the past year, far ahead of the industry’s 28.5% gain. Investors are paying for future clinical and commercial potential, not current operating strength.



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Spyre Cash Strength Buys Time

The balance sheet is the clearest support for the bullish argument. Spyre ended the first quarter of 2026 with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $741.5 million.

The company then added $435.3 million in net proceeds from an April 2026 underwritten public offering. Pro forma cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $1.18 billion as of March 31, 2026, which management expects to fund operations into the second half of 2029.

That runway matters because Spyre is running multiple mid-stage programs. SKYLINE is evaluating SPY001, SPY002, SPY003 and pairwise combinations in ulcerative colitis, while SKYWAY is studying SPY072 across rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis and axial spondyloarthritis.

SYRE Valuation Looks Hard to Ignore

Valuation is the main check on the buy case. SYRE trades at 14.82X trailing 12-month book value per share, compared with 3.63X for the Zacks sub-industry, 4.05X for the broader medical sector and 7.93X for the S&P 500.

That premium is easier to understand after the stock’s 93.5% gain over the past three months. It also means investors are already assigning meaningful value to clinical success that still has to be proven.

The upside may not be absent, but the margin for disappointment is thinner. A high book-value multiple can work when data keep improving. It can reverse quickly if a readout raises safety, efficacy or competitive questions.

Spyre Needs More Than Early Promise

Positive Part A induction data for SPY001 and SPY002 in the SKYLINE phase II platform study support the pipeline thesis. Both studies showed a statistically significant reduction in Robart’s Histopathology Index score, along with clinically meaningful remission and endoscopic improvement rates.

The next steps carry more weight. Additional SPY003 data are expected in the third quarter of 2026, and SKYLINE Part B is enrolling monotherapy and combination arms, with induction data expected in 2027.

Competition also matters. The IBD market includes established biologics, newer therapies and large pharmaceutical companies with deeper resources, broader development experience and existing commercial infrastructure. Major players in the space include AbbVie ABBV, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, Novartis, Merck, Sanofi, Gilead Sciences and Amgen. AbbVie and J&J JNJ are also developing combination therapies in IBD.

What SYRE Ratings Say Now

The bottom line is that SYRE looks more like a wait-and-see biotech story than a clean buy-now setup. The cash runway is valuable and early data are encouraging, but the stock already reflects a large amount of optimism.

The Neutral stance fits that mixed profile. Consensus loss estimates stand at $2.86 per share for fiscal 2026 and $3.33 per share for fiscal 2027, with one downward revision for 2027 over the past four weeks. That estimate pressure supports a measured view.

Specific Zacks Rank and Zacks Style Scores are not disclosed for SYRE. When available, the Zacks Rank is the first screen investors should consider because it reflects earnings estimate revision trends, while Style Scores help evaluate value, growth and momentum characteristics alongside the rank.

For now, SYRE’s investment case rests on clinical execution. Fresh capital may be better suited for investors comfortable with binary trial risk, while more cautious investors can wait for broader monotherapy and combination data.

SYRE’s Zacks Rank

Spyre Therapeutics is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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