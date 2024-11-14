SYRE Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Spyre Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SYRE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $31.19, changing hands as low as $31.16 per share. Spyre Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading down about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SYRE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SYRE's low point in its 52 week range is $8.75 per share, with $47.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.27.

