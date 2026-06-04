SYRE Completes Enrollment in SKYWAY Basket Study on SPY072, Stock Up

Shares of Spyre Therapeutics SYRE were up 6.3% yesterday after the company announced that enrollment has been completed for all sub-studies in the SKYWAY basket study evaluating SPY072 (anti-TL1A) in rheumatic diseases.

The randomized, placebo-controlled phase II SKYWAY study investigated SPY072 for treating moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis (RA), psoriatic arthritis (PsA) and axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA) in patients with inadequate response to conventional or advanced therapies.

Enrollment has now been completed across all SKYWAY sub-studies, which evaluated SPY072, a potential first- and best-in-class anti-TL1A therapy, in patients with RA, PsA and axSpA.

Top-line proof-of-concept data from the RA study is expected in the third quarter of 2026, while the same from the PsA and axSpA studies is expected during the fourth quarter of 2026.

SYRE Price Performance

Year to date, shares of Spyre Therapeutics have surged 124.5% against the industry’s decline of 4.1%.



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SYRE’s Other Pipeline Development Activities

Besides SPY072, Spyre Therapeutics is also developing other pipeline candidates, SPY001, SPY002, and SPY003, targeting inflammatory bowel disease, such as active ulcerative colitis (UC).

The company recently reported encouraging data from a mid-stage study evaluating its investigational anti-α4β7 drug, SPY001, in patients with moderate-to-severe active UC.

The study met the primary endpoint, delivering a statistically significant 9.2-point reduction in the Robarts Histopathology Index (RHI) — a key measure of tissue-level inflammation in UC — following 12 weeks of treatment with the drug. Data from the study showed that treatment with the drug achieved a 40% clinical remission rate and a 51% endoscopic improvement rate.

Treatment with SPY001 also demonstrated a favorable safety profile that was consistent with the α4β7 class.

The results come from Part A of the SKYLINE study, which is evaluating Spyre Therapeutics' anti-TL1A antibody SPY002 and anti-IL-23 antibody SPY003. While Part A is an open-label phase assessing each drug individually, Part B will be a randomized, placebo-controlled stage evaluating different doses and combinations of these therapies.

Initial data from the SPY002 and SPY003 cohorts in Part A of the SKYLINE study are expected in mid-2026 and the third quarter of 2026, respectively.

Meanwhile, enrollment is currently underway in Part B of the SKYLINE study.

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. Price

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. price | Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

SYRE’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Spyre Therapeutics currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Indivior Pharmaceuticals INDV, Liquidia Corporation LQDA and Immunocore IMCR, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 earnings per share (EPS) have increased from $3.33 to $4.05. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen from $3.66 to $4.27. INDV shares have fallen 1.3% year to date.

Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 65.44%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Liquidia’s 2026 EPS have increased to $2.97 from $1.50. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen to $4.81 from $2.91. LQDA shares have surged 61.5% year to date.

Liquidia’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 54.40%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Immunocore’s 2026 have improved from a loss of 88 cents per share to earnings of 6 cents. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen from 24 cents to 87 cents. IMCR shares have lost 17.5% year to date.

Immunocore’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 46.66%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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