Syrah Resources to explore supplying graphite to LG Energy Solution

Contributor
Upasana Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI

Australia's Syrah Resources Ltd said on Thursday it will evaluate supplying natural graphite active anode material (AAM), used in lithium-ion batteries, to South Korea's LG Energy Solution Ltd.

The miner said its unit has been selected for a grant of up to $220 million by the U.S. Department of Energy, which will be used to finance the potential expansion of Syrah's Vidalia AAM facility in Louisiana.

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

