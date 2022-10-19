Syrah Resources to explore supplying graphite to LG Energy Solution

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Australia's Syrah Resources Ltd SYR.AX said on Thursday it will evaluate supplying natural graphite active anode material (AAM), used in lithium-ion batteries, to South Korea's LG Energy Solution Ltd 373220.KS.

The miner said its unit has been selected for a grant of up to $220 million by the U.S. Department of Energy, which will be used to finance the potential expansion of Syrah's Vidalia AAM facility in Louisiana.

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

