Syrah Resources (SYAAF) Price Target Increased by 7.61% to 0.63

The average one-year price target for Syrah Resources (OTC:SYAAF) has been revised to 0.63 / share. This is an increase of 7.61% from the prior estimate of 0.58 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.42 to a high of 0.94 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 46.24% from the latest reported closing price of 0.43 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in Syrah Resources. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYAAF is 0.04%, a decrease of 24.23%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.56% to 38,058K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,695K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,057K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 4,188K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,793K shares, representing a decrease of 14.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYAAF by 49.43% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,545K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,360K shares, representing an increase of 5.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYAAF by 37.49% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 2,679K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,758K shares, representing a decrease of 2.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYAAF by 39.53% over the last quarter.

