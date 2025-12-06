Syrah Resources (SYAAF) Price Target Increased by 10.67% to 0.33

The average one-year price target for Syrah Resources (OTCPK:SYAAF) has been revised to $0.33 / share. This is an increase of 10.67% from the prior estimate of $0.30 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.20 to a high of $0.51 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.91% from the latest reported closing price of $0.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Syrah Resources. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYAAF is 0.04%, an increase of 16.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.78% to 28,912K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,657K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,360K shares , representing a decrease of 65.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYAAF by 14.57% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,423K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,498K shares , representing a decrease of 75.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYAAF by 44.07% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 4,159K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,817K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,916K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,393K shares , representing a decrease of 77.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYAAF by 22.86% over the last quarter.

