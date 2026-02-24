Stocks
Syrah Resources (SYAAF) Price Target Decreased by 10.69% to 0.31

February 24, 2026 — 11:17 pm EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel

The average one-year price target for Syrah Resources (OTCPK:SYAAF) has been revised to $0.31 / share. This is a decrease of 10.69% from the prior estimate of $0.34 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.25 to a high of $0.38 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 5.80% from the latest reported closing price of $0.29 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Syrah Resources. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 23.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYAAF is 0.05%, an increase of 27.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.61% to 26,710K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,657K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,360K shares , representing a decrease of 65.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYAAF by 14.57% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 5,423K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,498K shares , representing a decrease of 75.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYAAF by 44.07% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 4,159K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 2,817K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 1,916K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,393K shares , representing a decrease of 77.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYAAF by 22.86% over the last quarter.

