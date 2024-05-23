News & Insights

Syrah Resources Stresses Investment Caution

May 23, 2024 — 07:09 pm EDT

Syrah Resources (AU:SYR) has released an update.

Syrah Resources has issued a presentation strictly for informational purposes, emphasizing that it is not financial advice and highlighting the inherent risks and uncertainties in securities transactions. The company makes clear that forward-looking statements within the presentation come with no guarantee and should not be overly relied upon by investors. Syrah Resources advises recipients to consult professional advice and be aware of their jurisdiction’s legal restrictions regarding share trading.

