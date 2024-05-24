Syrah Resources Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

Syrah Resources (AU:SYR) has released an update.

Syrah Resources Limited has announced the successful passage of all nine resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report, re-election of directors, and approval of new share issuances and incentive plans. The resolutions were passed with a majority of votes, reflecting strong shareholder support for the company’s proposed actions.

