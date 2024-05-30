News & Insights

Syrah Resources Seeks Quotation for New Shares

May 30, 2024 — 11:18 pm EDT

Syrah Resources (AU:SYR) has released an update.

Syrah Resources Limited has applied for the quotation of 660,609 new ordinary fully paid securities, as announced on May 31, 2024. This move, which signals potential growth, could be of interest to investors monitoring the ASX, where Syrah is listed under the code SYR.

