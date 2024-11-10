News & Insights

Stocks

Syrah Resources Secures $53M for Balama Operations

November 10, 2024 — 05:47 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Syrah Resources (AU:SYR) has released an update.

Syrah Resources has secured a $53 million loan disbursement from the United States International Development Finance Corporation for its Balama Graphite Operation in Mozambique. The funds will support operational capital, tailings storage expansion, and reimbursements for past project funding. Despite ongoing protests affecting operations, Syrah is working closely with Mozambican authorities to resolve the disruptions.

For further insights into AU:SYR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SYAAF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.