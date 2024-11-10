Syrah Resources Secures $53M for Balama Operations

Syrah Resources (AU:SYR) has released an update.
Syrah Resources has secured a $53 million loan disbursement from the United States International Development Finance Corporation for its Balama Graphite Operation in Mozambique. The funds will support operational capital, tailings storage expansion, and reimbursements for past project funding. Despite ongoing protests affecting operations, Syrah is working closely with Mozambican authorities to resolve the disruptions.
