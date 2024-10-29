News & Insights

Syrah Resources Secures $150M Loan for Balama Project

October 29, 2024 — 10:07 pm EDT

Syrah Resources (AU:SYR) has released an update.

Syrah Resources has secured a $150 million loan from the United States International Development Finance Corporation to support its Balama Graphite Operation in Mozambique. This funding is aimed at bolstering the US supply chain for critical minerals and supports Syrah’s operations amid volatile market conditions. The loan agreement underscores the strategic importance of Balama in the global energy transition and enhances Syrah’s financial stability.

For further insights into AU:SYR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

