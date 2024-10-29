Syrah Resources Secures $150M Loan for Balama Project

Syrah Resources (AU:SYR) has released an update.

Syrah Resources has secured a $150 million loan from the United States International Development Finance Corporation to support its Balama Graphite Operation in Mozambique. This funding is aimed at bolstering the US supply chain for critical minerals and supports Syrah’s operations amid volatile market conditions. The loan agreement underscores the strategic importance of Balama in the global energy transition and enhances Syrah’s financial stability.

For further insights into AU:SYR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.