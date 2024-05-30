Syrah Resources to Quote New Shares on ASX

Syrah Resources (AU:SYR) has released an update.

Syrah Resources Limited has announced the application for quotation of a significant number of new securities on the ASX, specifically 176,296,803 ordinary fully paid shares, effective May 31, 2024. This move signifies a potential expansion or fundraising effort by the mining company, which could impact its stock valuation and investor interest.

