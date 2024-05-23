News & Insights

Syrah Resources Navigates Market Challenges, Eyes Growth

May 23, 2024 — 07:08 pm EDT

Syrah Resources (AU:SYR) has released an update.

Syrah Resources faced challenges in 2023 due to graphite market shifts impacting sales and production, but remained strategically positioned in the global battery anode market. The company made significant progress on the Vidalia AAM facility in the US, signaling a potential for increased capacity and a strong future in the anode supply market. Syrah is poised for a year of transition with a focus on non-China markets and scaling up operations to meet growing electric vehicle demand.

