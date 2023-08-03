News & Insights

Syrah Resources Limited - ADR (SRHYY) Price Target Decreased by 23.22% to 0.88

The average one-year price target for Syrah Resources Limited - ADR (OTC:SRHYY) has been revised to 0.88 / share. This is an decrease of 23.22% from the prior estimate of 1.15 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.65 to a high of 1.03 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 67.60% from the latest reported closing price of 0.53 / share.

SRHYY / Syrah Resources Limited - ADR Shares Held by Institutions

Tucker Asset Management holds 2K shares.

