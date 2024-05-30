Syrah Resources Issues New Employee Incentives

Syrah Resources (AU:SYR) has released an update.

Syrah Resources Limited has announced the issuance of 1,011,389 new ‘Performance Rights’ securities on May 31, 2024. These securities are part of an employee incentive scheme and are unquoted, meaning they won’t be traded on the Australian Securities Exchange. The company’s latest financial maneuver aims to incentivize its workforce without diluting current stockholder value.

