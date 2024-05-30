News & Insights

Syrah Resources Director’s Stake Increases

May 30, 2024 — 04:44 am EDT

Syrah Resources (AU:SYR) has released an update.

Syrah Resources Limited has announced a change in Director Sara Watts’ interest, revealing a significant acquisition of Non-Executive Director Share Rights (NED Rights) under the company’s share rights plan. Prior to the change on May 30, 2024, Watts held 117,647 direct shares and 57,547 indirect shares, with an additional 32,132 NED Rights. Following the acquisition, her total direct holdings in NED Rights increased to 131,057, complementing her existing shares.

