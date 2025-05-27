Markets
Syra Health Wins $5.8 Mln Indiana Contract To Lead Child Mental Health Access Site

(RTTNews) - Syra Health Corp. (SYRA), a healthcare technology firm focused on innovative solutions, Tuesday announced that it has been recommended for contract negotiations by the Indiana Department of Administration and the Family and Social Services Administration/Division of Mental Health and Addiction.

The company will implement Indiana's Child Mental Health Wraparound Access Site under a $5.8 million contract spanning three years, with an optional one-year extension. Syra has pledged to subcontract 23.5% of the contract's value to local Indiana-based companies. Revenue recognition is anticipated later this year upon finalizing the contract.

Dr. Deepika Vuppalanchi, interim CEO and co-founder, highlighted the state's confidence in Syra Health's integrated, results-focused approach, which merges public health expertise, analytics, and mental health support for meaningful impact.

Headquartered in Indiana, Syra Health has previously managed complex health programs for the state's Department of Child Services and other agencies nationwide. Under this contract, Syra will act as the statewide access point for families and providers navigating the Child Mental Health Wraparound program—an essential component of Indiana's broader plan to improve mental health services and coordination for children statewide.

