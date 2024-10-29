Syra Health reports Q3 EPS (6c) vs. (21c) last year

Reports Q3 revenue $2.3M vs. last year. CEO Deepika Vuppalanchi said, “We are excited to report year-over-year growth of 42%. Our commitment to increasing revenue and improving profit margins is driven by our strong team and a track record of success stories. We are laser-focused on expanding our portfolio of high-revenue clients in high-margin business units by delivering compelling value propositions tailored to meet their specific needs. Looking ahead, we anticipate that our mental health product, Syrenity, will attract new customers in the robust national and global mental and behavioral health markets, further diversifying our revenue streams. Additionally, our extensive cost-saving strategy has yielded significant reductions in expenses across the board with a 69% decrease in net loss quarter-over-quarter. With our strong revenue growth, a robust sales pipeline spanning both public and private sectors, effective cost optimization strategies, and a steadfast commitment to innovative solutions, we are confident in our growth trajectory. We are determined to achieve profitability in 2025 and capitalize on the exciting opportunities ahead.”

