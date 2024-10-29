News & Insights

Stocks
SYRA

Syra Health reports Q3 EPS (6c) vs. (21c) last year

October 29, 2024 — 08:01 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $2.3M vs. last year. CEO Deepika Vuppalanchi said, “We are excited to report year-over-year growth of 42%. Our commitment to increasing revenue and improving profit margins is driven by our strong team and a track record of success stories. We are laser-focused on expanding our portfolio of high-revenue clients in high-margin business units by delivering compelling value propositions tailored to meet their specific needs. Looking ahead, we anticipate that our mental health product, Syrenity, will attract new customers in the robust national and global mental and behavioral health markets, further diversifying our revenue streams. Additionally, our extensive cost-saving strategy has yielded significant reductions in expenses across the board with a 69% decrease in net loss quarter-over-quarter. With our strong revenue growth, a robust sales pipeline spanning both public and private sectors, effective cost optimization strategies, and a steadfast commitment to innovative solutions, we are confident in our growth trajectory. We are determined to achieve profitability in 2025 and capitalize on the exciting opportunities ahead.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SYRA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SYRA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.