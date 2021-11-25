Sypris Solutions, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SYPR) 27% Share Price Plunge Could Signal Some Risk

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) shares have had a horrible month, losing 27% after a relatively good period beforehand. Looking at the bigger picture, even after this poor month the stock is up 83% in the last year.

In spite of the heavy fall in price, given close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 17x, you may still consider Sypris Solutions as a stock to avoid entirely with its 47.9x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

For example, consider that Sypris Solutions' financial performance has been poor lately as it's earnings have been in decline. It might be that many expect the company to still outplay most other companies over the coming period, which has kept the P/E from collapsing. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the market for P/E ratios like Sypris Solutions' to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 33%. Unfortunately, that's brought it right back to where it started three years ago with EPS growth being virtually non-existent overall during that time. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

This is in contrast to the rest of the market, which is expected to grow by 11% over the next year, materially higher than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

In light of this, it's alarming that Sypris Solutions' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly limited recent growth rates and are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as a continuation of recent earnings trends is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Key Takeaway

Even after such a strong price drop, Sypris Solutions' P/E still exceeds the rest of the market significantly. While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that Sypris Solutions currently trades on a much higher than expected P/E since its recent three-year growth is lower than the wider market forecast. Right now we are increasingly uncomfortable with the high P/E as this earnings performance isn't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for Sypris Solutions that you should be aware of.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Sypris Solutions. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

