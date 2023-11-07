Syphilis cases in US newborns rise 10-fold over a decade

By treating patients quickly, healthcare professionals could reduce some of the greatest hurdles to the care some mothers need, said Bachmann.

Congenital syphilis occurs when a mother with syphilis passes the infection to her baby during pregnancy.

The CDC recommends screening for syphilis at the first prenatal care visit to reduce perinatal transmission.

Benzathine penicillin G is the only recommended treatment for syphilis during pregnancy that must be administered as a single-dose injection or three doses spaced seven to nine days apart, depending on the stage of infection, according to the CDC.

