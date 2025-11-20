SYON Capital Loads Up 132,000 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF Worth $11.7 Million

Key Points

SYON Capital added 132,464 shares of MCHI, raising its position by $11,688,425.

The transaction represents a 0.4% change in SYON Capital's 13F assets under management (AUM).

Post-trade holding: 408,341 shares valued at $26,889,256.

SYON Capital LLC recently disclosed that it added shares of the iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI), increasing its position by $11,688,425 according to a recent SEC filing.

What happened

According to a recent SEC filing dated November 7, 2025, SYON Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by acquiring 132,464 additional shares during the third quarter. This brought the fund’s total holding to 408,341 shares, with a reported quarter-end value of $26,889,256.

What else to know

Buy activity lifts MCHI to 1.44% of SYON Capital’s reportable assets, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

Top holdings after the filing:

NASDAQ: DASH: $69.68 million (3.7% of AUM)

NYSEMKT: CMF: $65.67 million (3.5% of AUM)

NASDAQ: NVDA: $57.83 million (3.1% of AUM)

NASDAQ: MSFT: $55.87 million (3.0% of AUM)

NASDAQ: META: $54.53 million (2.9% of AUM)

As of November 6, 2025, shares were priced at $63.97, up 32.6% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 12.81 percentage points

Trailing dividend yield for MCHI stands at 2.25%

Company overview

Metric Value AUM 1.44% Price (as of market close November 6, 2025) $63.97 Dividend yield 2.25% One-year price change 32.61%

ETF snapshot

The fund tracks the MSCI China Index, investing at least 80% of assets in large- and mid-cap Chinese equities

Its portfolio covers the top 85% of Chinese equity market cap, spanning multiple sectors

It operates as a non-diversified ETF with a passive, index-based investment approach

iShares MSCI China ETF provides institutional investors with liquid, cost-efficient exposure to a diversified basket of Chinese equities. The fund uses a market cap-weighted methodology to capture the performance of the largest and most liquid companies listed in China. With a total AUM of $8.37 billion and a one-year price return of 32.61%, MCHI offers a scalable solution for investors seeking direct access to China’s equity markets.

Foolish take

In purchasing more shares of the MSCI China ETF, SYON Capital seems to have become more cautiously optimistic about China. This follows the lead of other investment management firms such as Cathie Wood's ARK Invest, which recently bought Alibaba for the first time in four years.

However, by buying this ETF, SYON might be taking a more cautious and diversified approach. Tencent is the largest holding at 17.9% followed by Alibaba at 11.9%. Of the 565 holdings in the ETF, no other positions make up more than 3.5% of the ETF's holdings.

Another sign of SYON's caution is the position size. The added shares make the MSCI China ETF SYON's 19th-largest position, though at 1.44%, one cannot credibly call this purchase a huge bet on China.

Nonetheless, it is a sign that the political risk in China may be abating. Given the rise in the ETF over the last year, it could give SYON a lower-risk vehicle by which it earns considerable returns from a long-ignored category of stocks.

Glossary

ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund): An investment fund traded on stock exchanges, holding a basket of assets like stocks or bonds.

13F AUM: Assets under management reported by institutional investment managers in quarterly SEC Form 13F filings.

Reportable AUM: The portion of a fund’s assets that must be disclosed in regulatory filings, typically large, publicly traded holdings.

Passive, index-based approach: An investment strategy aiming to replicate the performance of a specific market index, rather than actively selecting securities.

Market cap-weighted: An index or fund where each security’s weight is based on its total market value relative to others.

Non-diversified ETF: A fund that invests a large portion of assets in a small number of securities or sectors, increasing concentration risk.

Dividend yield: The annual dividend income from an investment, expressed as a percentage of its current price.

Trailing dividend yield: Dividend yield calculated using dividends paid over the past 12 months.

H-shares: Shares of Chinese companies listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, denominated in Hong Kong dollars.

B-shares: Shares of Chinese companies traded on mainland exchanges, denominated in foreign currencies like U.S. dollars or Hong Kong dollars.

Expense ratio: The annual fee, expressed as a percentage of assets, that a fund charges to cover operating costs.

Quarter-end value: The total value of an investment holding as of the last day of a fiscal quarter.

Will Healy has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, DoorDash, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tencent. The Motley Fool recommends Alibaba Group and recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.