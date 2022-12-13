Synthomer To Sell Laminates, Films And Coated Fabrics Units To Surteco In $255 Mln Deal

(RTTNews) - Synthomer Plc (SYNT.L), a supplier of acrylic and vinyl emulsions polymers, announced Tuesday its agreement to sell laminates, films and coated fabrics businesses to Surteco North America, Inc. for a total enterprise value of around $255 million or 208 million pounds.

The net proceeds from the deal would be approximately $245 million or 199 million pounds. The company said the net proceeds will be used to repay certain indebtedness in order to strengthen the balance sheet.

Synthomer said the planned sale is in line with its strategy as set out at the Capital Markets Day in October to increase the specialty weighting of its portfolio through the sale of identified non-core assets.

The transaction is expected to complete in the first quarter, and will be conditional on certain regulatory approvals, customary closing conditions and certain other conditions.

Michael Willome, CEO, said, "This divestment is consistent with our recently announced strategy to increase the specialty weighting of our portfolio and focus on higher value, higher growth markets where we have strong and sustainable leadership positions."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.