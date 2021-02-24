Synthomer Says Not In Any Takeover Talks - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Specialty chemical company Synthomer plc (SYNT.L) Wednesday confirmed that it is not in discussions regarding a possible offer for the company.

The company made the announcement following press speculation.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter, that CVC Capital Partners has been exploring a bid for Synthomer, and that the private equity firm made an initial approach to gauge its interest in a deal.

The report also noted that the two parties are not currently holding any negotiations.

