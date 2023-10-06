Synthomer (LSE:SYNT) Price Target Increased by 644.67% to 1,017.12

The average one-year price target for Synthomer (LSE:SYNT) has been revised to 1,017.12 / share. This is an increase of 644.67% from the prior estimate of 136.59 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 595.17 to a high of 1,546.86 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 338.41% from the latest reported closing price of 232.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Synthomer. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYNT is 0.02%, a decrease of 40.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.97% to 27,215K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,528K shares representing 19.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 2,782K shares representing 11.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,182K shares, representing a decrease of 86.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYNT by 62.24% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,720K shares representing 11.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,578K shares, representing an increase of 5.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYNT by 35.40% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 2,126K shares representing 9.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,993K shares representing 8.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,984K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYNT by 30.81% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.