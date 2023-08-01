Synthomer (LSE:SYNT) Price Target Decreased by 15.53% to 141.22

The average one-year price target for Synthomer (LSE:SYNT) has been revised to 141.22 / share. This is an decrease of 15.53% from the prior estimate of 167.20 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 75.75 to a high of 236.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 69.23% from the latest reported closing price of 83.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Synthomer. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SYNT is 0.04%, a decrease of 15.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 17.99% to 29,685K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSTSX - Fidelity Series International Small Cap Fund holds 5,182K shares representing 1.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 482K shares, representing an increase of 90.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SYNT by 718.07% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,528K shares representing 0.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,615K shares, representing a decrease of 1.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYNT by 23.32% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,578K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,571K shares, representing an increase of 0.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SYNT by 22.69% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 2,126K shares representing 0.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,984K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

