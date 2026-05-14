Synthetic Fixed-income Securities Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for GJT

In trading on Thursday, shares of Synthetic Fixed-income Securities Inc Floating R (Symbol: GJT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.00, changing hands as high as $23.01 per share. Synthetic Fixed-income Securities Inc Floating R shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GJT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GJT's low point in its 52 week range is $22.05 per share, with $23.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.01.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.