Synthetic Fixed-income Securities on Behalf Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for GJO

In trading on Monday, shares of Synthetic Fixed-income Securities Inc on Behalf (Symbol: GJO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $24.92, changing hands as high as $25.07 per share. Synthetic Fixed-income Securities Inc on Behalf shares are currently trading up about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of GJO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, GJO's low point in its 52 week range is $24.321 per share, with $25.37 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.05.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

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