SYNTHESIS ENERGY SYSTEMS Earnings Results: $SES Reports Quarterly Earnings

SYNTHESIS ENERGY SYSTEMS ($SES) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported earnings of -$0.04 per share, beating estimates of -$0.05 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $5,790,000, beating estimates of $0 by $5,790,000.

SYNTHESIS ENERGY SYSTEMS Insider Trading Activity

SYNTHESIS ENERGY SYSTEMS insiders have traded $SES stock on the open market 31 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 31 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SES stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MOTORS HOLDINGS LLC GENERAL sold 13,332,000 shares for an estimated $2,666,400

INC. SK has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 4,850,555 shares for an estimated $2,134,912 .

. JING NEALIS (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 280,992 shares for an estimated $298,865 .

. QICHAO HU (CEO & CHAIRMAN) sold 194,459 shares for an estimated $227,769

HONG GAN (CHIEF SCIENCE OFFICER) sold 51,600 shares for an estimated $60,439

KYLE PILKINGTON (CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) sold 44,051 shares for an estimated $51,596

KANG XU (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) sold 27,969 shares for an estimated $32,760

GANG LI (CHIEF MANUFACTURING OFFICER) sold 15,909 shares for an estimated $18,634

SYNTHESIS ENERGY SYSTEMS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 58 institutional investors add shares of SYNTHESIS ENERGY SYSTEMS stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

