Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. Advances Non-Incisional Optics for Near Vision Correction Solutions

Syntec Optics announces development of non-incisional optics for near vision correction, targeting a significant market opportunity.

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc., a prominent technology provider based in Rochester, New York, announced its involvement in the clinical development of innovative non-incisional optics for correcting refractive errors to improve near vision, addressing a common age-related vision issue affecting 128 million people in the U.S. Traditional treatment options like glasses and contact lenses are being challenged by this new less invasive method, offering potential benefits like quicker recovery times. Syntec Optics aims to utilize its expertise and advanced manufacturing capabilities to support this promising approach, which is part of a growingglobal marketfor myopia and presbyopia treatments, projected to reach $20.3 billion by 2025. Matt Carey, the head of business development, emphasized the company's commitment to enhancing healthcare through manufacturing innovations that meet unmet needs in vision care.

Potential Positives

Syntec Optics is positioning itself in a significant and growing market by enabling innovative non-incisional optics-based solutions for age-related vision conditions, potentially impacting 128 million people in the U.S.

The company is leveraging its advanced optical manufacturing capabilities to support less invasive alternatives, which could enhance patient safety and recovery compared to traditional methods.

This initiative demonstrates Syntec Optics' commitment to advancing healthcare through manufacturing innovation, aligning with industry trends towards safer treatment options.

Syntec Optics has highlighted its extensive expertise and competitive advantage in optics manufacturing, which may attract further partnerships and growth opportunities in the medical technology sector.

Potential Negatives

Heavy reliance on forward-looking statements raises concerns about the company's ability to achieve projected results, creating uncertainty for investors.

The press release acknowledges various significant risks that could adversely affect Syntec Optics’ future growth and performance, which may undermine stakeholder confidence.

Potential challenges in scaling manufacturing or executing product plans could lead to delays, impacting the company's market position and reputation.

FAQ

What is Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. known for?

Syntec Optics is a leading provider of technology products in defense, biomedical, communications, and consumer industries, specializing in optics manufacturing.

What innovative vision solutions is Syntec Optics developing?

Syntec Optics is developing non-incisional optics-based refractive error correction technologies to improve near vision for age-related conditions.

How significant is the market for vision correction solutions?

The global myopia and presbyopia treatment market was valued at USD 20.3 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow significantly.

What are the benefits of non-incisional optical solutions?

Non-incisional optical solutions offer reduced risks and quicker recovery times compared to traditional surgical interventions for vision correction.

How can I learn more about Syntec Optics?

You can visit their official website at www.syntecoptics.com to explore more about their products and services.

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPTX), a leading provider of technology products to defense, biomedical, communications, and consumer industry leaders, today announced it is enabling optics for the clinical development of innovative, non-incisional optics-based refractive error correction to recover near vision. This common age-related vision condition, affecting an estimated



128 million



people in the U.S. alone, presents a significant and growing market opportunity for effective treatment solutions.





The gradual loss of ability to focus on nearby objects is a natural part of aging, typically becoming noticeable in the early to mid-40s and continuing to worsen until around age 65. While traditional solutions include glasses and contact lenses, and surgical options involve incisional methods, Syntec Optics is leveraging its advanced optical manufacturing capabilities to support the development of a less invasive alternative.





"We are really glad for this opportunity to get involved early in the development, enabling optics for a product that creates a substantial demand for safer, quicker, effective, and convenient treatment options," said Matt Carey, head of business development and delivery at Syntec Optics. "We are proud to apply our decades of expertise in designing and manufacturing high-precision optics to support the clinical advancement of non-incisional solutions being developed by our customer. Our ability to produce complex optics is crucial for such innovative medical devices, and we believe this technology has the potential to improve the quality of life for millions significantly."





The global myopia and presbyopia treatment market was valued at



USD 20.3 billion



in 2025 and is projected to expand further, driven by the increasing prevalence of these conditions and the continuous demand for advanced treatments. Non-incisional optical solutions represent a promising segment within this market, offering the potential for reduced risk and quicker recovery times compared to traditional surgical interventions.





Next-generation treatments underscore Syntec Optics' commitment to advancing healthcare through manufacturing innovation. By providing critical optics manufacturing and precision expertise, the company is facilitating the development of technologies that can address unmet needs in the vision care market.







About Syntec Optics







Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPTX), headquartered in Rochester, NY, is one of the largest custom and diverse end-market optics and photonics manufacturers in the United States. Operating for over two decades, Syntec Optics runs a state-of-the-art facility with extensive core capabilities of various optics manufacturing processes, both horizontally and vertically integrated, to provide a competitive advantage for mission-critical OEMs. Syntec Optics recently launched new products, including Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite optics for communication, lightweight night vision goggle optics for defense, biomedical optics for defense, and data center optics for Artificial Intelligence. To learn more, visit www.syntecoptics.com.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including certain financial forecasts and projections. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements as to the transactions contemplated by the business combination and related agreements, future results of operations and financial position, revenue and other metrics, planned products and services, business strategy and plans, objectives of management for future operations of Syntec Optics, market size, and growth opportunities, competitive position and technological and market trends, are forward-looking statements. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including “may,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “predict,” “plan,” “targets,” “projects,” “could,” “would,” “continue,” “forecast” or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors (some of which are beyond the control of Syntec Optics), which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon estimates, forecasts and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Syntec Optics and its management, as the case may be, are inherently uncertain and many factors may cause the actual results to differ materially from current expectations which include, but are not limited to: 1) risk outlined in any prior SEC filings; 2) ability of Syntec Optics to successfully increase market penetration into its target markets; 3) the addressable markets that Syntec Optics intends to target do not grow as expected; 4) the loss of any key executives; 5) the loss of any relationships with key suppliers including suppliers abroad; 6) the loss of any relationships with key customers; 7) the inability to protect Syntec Optics’ patents and other intellectual property; 8) the failure to successfully execute manufacturing of announced products in a timely manner or at all, or to scale to mass production; 9) costs related to any further business combination; 10) changes in applicable laws or regulations; 11) the possibility that Syntec Optics may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; 12) Syntec Optics’ estimates of its growth and projected financial results for the future and meeting or satisfying the underlying assumptions with respect thereto; 13) the impact of any pandemic, including any mutations or variants thereof and the Russian/Ukrainian or Israeli conflict, and any resulting effect on business and financial conditions; 14) inability to complete any investments or borrowings in connection with any organic or inorganic growth; 15) the potential for events or circumstances that result in Syntec Optics’ failure to timely achieve the anticipated benefits of Syntec Optics’ customer arrangements; and 16) other risks and uncertainties set forth in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in prior SEC filings including registration statement on Form S-4 filed with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Syntec Optics does not give any assurance that Syntec Optics will achieve its expected results. Syntec Optics does not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by law.







For further information, please contact:







Tim Bechtold





Investor Relations





InvestorRelations@syntecoptics.com





SOURCE: Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPTX)



