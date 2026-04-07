Syntec Optics' 2025 Loss Narrows Y/Y on Margin Expansion, Cost Cuts

Shares of Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. OPTX have outperformed the broader market following the release of its latest quarterly results. Since the earnings announcement for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025, the stock has surged 38.9%, significantly ahead of the S&P 500 index’s 3.9% gain over the same period. The momentum extends over a longer horizon as well, with OPTX advancing 27.6% in the past month compared with a 3.2% decline for the benchmark index.

Syntec Optics incurred a net loss of 5 cents per share in 2025, which narrowed from a loss of 7 cents per share in 2024.

Revenue declined slightly to $28.1 million from $28.4 million in 2024. Despite the modest revenue contraction, profitability metrics improved meaningfully.

Gross profit rose 14.5% year over year to $6.5 million, while gross margin expanded to 23.3% from 20% in the prior year. The company also narrowed its net loss to $1.8 million from $2.5 million in 2024.

For the full year, adjusted EBITDA increased 36% to $3 million, underscoring the impact of ongoing cost reduction initiatives and improved operating leverage. SG&A expenses decreased by $1.2 million to $7 million.

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. Quote

4Q25 Update

Fourth-quarter net sales came in at $7.5 million, broadly flat year over year. Gross margin nearly doubled to 24% in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with 13% in the prior-year quarter. Gross profit increased 80% year over year to $1.8 million. At the same time, selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses declined sharply, falling 40% year over year to $1.5 million.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter rose to $0.9 million from $0.5 million in the prior-year quarter.

Operational Drivers

Management attributed the improved financial performance to enhancements in manufacturing efficiency and execution. Yield and throughput improvements across key programs — including low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite optics, night vision systems, and integrated optical assemblies — played a central role. The company also expanded night shift staffing to increase production capacity and support scalability.

Additionally, several programs progressed from design and pilot phases into initial production, contributing to improved output and positioning the company for future revenue growth. Continued focus on cost reduction initiatives further supported margin expansion during the period.

Management Outlook and Guidance

Looking ahead, Syntec Optics expects growth in 2026, supported by multiple end-market opportunities. The company anticipates increased demand from next-generation communications, space optics, and artificial intelligence data center applications. Expansion in defense programs, aided by onshoring trends, is also expected to contribute to growth, alongside steady demand from biomedical and consumer markets.

In terms of near-term guidance, management indicated that first-quarter 2026 net sales are likely to come in below the $7.5 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2025, followed by a rebound in the second quarter with revenue expected to exceed that level. Early indicators for 2026 include record production levels in space optics, the commencement of production for AI data center products and the addition of new defense-related product lines expected to drive sales growth in subsequent quarters.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Syntec Optics Holdings, Inc. (OPTX): Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.