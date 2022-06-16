Syntax Launches Stratified Total Market II ETF

Syntax Advisors LLC has launched the Syntax Stratified Total Market II ETF (NYSE Arca: SYII), which is available to trade on the New York Stock Exchange Arca.

SYII seeks to obtain capital growth that exceeds the performance of the S&P Composite 1500® Index over a full market cycle by investing in ETFs or underlying securities that provide Stratified Weight™ U.S. total equity market exposure to companies in the 1500 Index.

Compared to cap-weighted indexes, Syntax’s approach may provide the following potential advantages:

Reduce the negative impact of a significant correction in an overweight sector.

Increase the chance of participating in all sectors during a market rally.

Capture a fuller range of market opportunities.

Vantage Consulting Group Inc. serves as the fund’s investment subadvisor, with James Thomas Wolfe serving as portfolio manager, according to the ETF’s registration statement.

SYII has an expense ratio of 0.35%.

Syntax Advisors provides investors with rules-based, diversified exposure to business risks via products that track Syntax Stratified Weight Indices, including the Syntax Stratified LargeCap ETF (SSPY), the Syntax Stratified MidCap ETF (SMDY), the Syntax Stratified SmallCap ETF (SSLY), the Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market ETF (SYUS), and the Syntax Stratified U.S. Total Market Hedged ETF (SHUS).

