Syntara Limited Secures Shareholder Support in Key Resolutions

Pharmaxis Ltd (AU:SNT) has released an update.
Syntara Limited announced that all resolutions at its recent annual general meeting were successfully passed, signaling strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic direction. Key resolutions included the re-election of Dr. Kathleen Metters as a non-executive director and the approval of performance rights for CEO Gary Phillips. These outcomes reflect investor confidence in Syntara’s leadership and future plans.
