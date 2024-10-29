Syntara Limited to Host Investor Webinar on Drug Development Progress

Pharmaxis Ltd (AU:SNT) has released an update.

Syntara Limited, a clinical stage drug development company listed on the ASX, is set to update investors in an upcoming webinar, highlighting its promising pipeline including the lead candidate SNT-5505 for myelofibrosis. The company is advancing several phase 2 studies in high unmet need areas, while also collaborating on treatments for neurodegenerative diseases and fibrosis. With a strong focus on innovation, Syntara aims to make significant strides in treating complex conditions.

For further insights into AU:SNT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.