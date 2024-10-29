News & Insights

Syntara Limited to Host Investor Webinar on Drug Development Progress

October 29, 2024 — 02:38 am EDT

Pharmaxis Ltd (AU:SNT) has released an update.

Syntara Limited, a clinical stage drug development company listed on the ASX, is set to update investors in an upcoming webinar, highlighting its promising pipeline including the lead candidate SNT-5505 for myelofibrosis. The company is advancing several phase 2 studies in high unmet need areas, while also collaborating on treatments for neurodegenerative diseases and fibrosis. With a strong focus on innovation, Syntara aims to make significant strides in treating complex conditions.

