Syntara Limited Announces Virtual Annual General Meeting

October 24, 2024 — 07:58 pm EDT

Pharmaxis Ltd (AU:SNT) has released an update.

Syntara Limited is set to hold its 2024 Annual General Meeting virtually on November 28, focusing on financial statements, executive remuneration, and the appointment of a new auditor. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and submit proxy votes by November 26. The meeting will also discuss the performance rights plan for the CEO.

