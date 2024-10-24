Syntara Limited Announces Virtual Annual General Meeting

Pharmaxis Ltd (AU:SNT) has released an update.

Syntara Limited is set to hold its 2024 Annual General Meeting virtually on November 28, focusing on financial statements, executive remuneration, and the appointment of a new auditor. Shareholders are encouraged to participate and submit proxy votes by November 26. The meeting will also discuss the performance rights plan for the CEO.

