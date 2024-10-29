News & Insights

Stocks

Syntara Limited Advances Drug Trials and Financial Strategy

October 29, 2024 — 06:27 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pharmaxis Ltd (AU:SNT) has released an update.

Syntara Limited has reached a significant milestone in its drug development efforts, completing recruitment for its Phase 2 trial of SNT-5505, targeting myelofibrosis, with interim results expected in December 2024. The company has also secured a A$2.5 million grant for a new trial in Germany to explore SNT-5505’s potential in treating high-risk MDS and CMML, further broadening its clinical scope. Additionally, Syntara raised $5 million to support its ongoing trials and appointed Tim Luscombe as the new CFO, strengthening its operational and financial position.

For further insights into AU:SNT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.