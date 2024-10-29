Syntara Limited Advances Drug Trials and Financial Strategy

Pharmaxis Ltd (AU:SNT) has released an update.

Syntara Limited has reached a significant milestone in its drug development efforts, completing recruitment for its Phase 2 trial of SNT-5505, targeting myelofibrosis, with interim results expected in December 2024. The company has also secured a A$2.5 million grant for a new trial in Germany to explore SNT-5505’s potential in treating high-risk MDS and CMML, further broadening its clinical scope. Additionally, Syntara raised $5 million to support its ongoing trials and appointed Tim Luscombe as the new CFO, strengthening its operational and financial position.

