Syntara Gains $4.56 Million to Boost Drug Development

Pharmaxis Ltd (AU:SNT) has released an update.

Syntara Limited has secured a substantial R&D tax incentive of $4.56 million from the Australian Government to bolster its clinical development initiatives, including the promising SNT-5505 drug for myelofibrosis. This financial boost is expected to advance Syntara’s pipeline of innovative treatments targeting various cancers and fibrotic diseases. The company, listed on the ASX, continues to engage in cutting-edge drug development with a focus on unmet medical needs.

