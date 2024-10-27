News & Insights

Stocks

Syntara Gains $4.56 Million to Boost Drug Development

October 27, 2024 — 10:47 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pharmaxis Ltd (AU:SNT) has released an update.

Syntara Limited has secured a substantial R&D tax incentive of $4.56 million from the Australian Government to bolster its clinical development initiatives, including the promising SNT-5505 drug for myelofibrosis. This financial boost is expected to advance Syntara’s pipeline of innovative treatments targeting various cancers and fibrotic diseases. The company, listed on the ASX, continues to engage in cutting-edge drug development with a focus on unmet medical needs.

For further insights into AU:SNT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.