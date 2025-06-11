Synovus Strengthens South Carolina Presence With Key Talent Expansion

Synovus Financial SNV is reinforcing its presence in South Carolina by expanding its commercial and middle-market banking operations. The company is prioritizing relationship-driven banking, bringing in seasoned professionals to deepen client engagement and deliver personalized services.

SNV's Focus on Relationship-Driven Expansion

As part of this initiative, Synovus is boosting hiring efforts by 20%-30% from 2025 to 2027 across its middle-market, commercial, and wealth services divisions to accelerate loan, core deposit, and fee growth. By focusing on relationship-driven banking, the bank aims to enhance market penetration and solidify its presence in key Southeastern financial hubs.

Chairman, CEO and president Kevin Blair emphasized the company’s commitment to hiring top talent by stating, “As we expand in high-opportunity markets across the southeast, we’re investing in talented people who understand local economies and prioritize a client-centric approach”. Blair further added, “Our relationship managers are key in building strong partnerships and making a meaningful impact in the communities we serve.”

In line with this expansion strategy, Synovus is bringing in experienced relationship managers who possess deep industry expertise. These professionals play a crucial role in guiding businesses and individuals through an evolving financial landscape, ensuring tailored solutions that meet changing market demands.

SNV's Prior Efforts for Strengthening Market Presence

Synovus is continuing to grow across the Southeast. Earlier this month, the company announced growth initiatives in Atlanta, with the onboarding of new relationship managers in commercial and middle-market banking. This expansion strategy reinforces the company’s ability to deliver personalized banking solutions while fortifying its regional presence.

Beyond South Carolina and Atlanta, Synovus is focusing on key financial markets, including Atlanta, Alabama, Georgia, Birmingham, Charleston, Columbia, Greenville, Spartanburg, Miami, Orlando, and Tampa. By tapping into its existing networks, the company aims to maintain a competitive edge while deepening client relationships in these high-opportunity markets.

Over the past year, shares of Synovus have soared 31.8% compared with the industry's 16% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Similar Efforts by Other Financial Firms

Similar to SNV, last month, JPMorgan JPM announced its expansion in the Middle East with plans to hire more than 100 staff to its businesses across the region in the coming years.

The company currently operates across the Middle East region, including Abu Dhabi, Doha, Dubai and Riyadh. JPM’s new hirings will increase its regional workforce from 370 to nearly 500 in the upcoming years, further strengthening its foothold. This move will enhance its ability to provide expanded financial services in the region.

Likewise, in January 2025, Apollo Global Management LLC APO announced its expansion plan in Japan and hired 10 new employees for its Asia wealth business.

Apollo's Private Wealth business, launched in 2022, raised close to $5 billion from wealthy investors in Asia. It will be one of APO’s regional growth engines in Japan, where it plans to double staffing over the next two years. The company is targeting to raise at least $150 billion for its global wealth business by 2029.

