Synovus (SNV) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Provisions Rise

Shares of Synovus Financial SNV gained 13.6%, following the release of second-quarter 2020. Quarterly adjusted earnings of 23 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 15 cents. Also, the reported figure was 77% lower than the prior-year quarter number.

Results reflected higher fee income on strength in mortgage banking in the quarter. Moreover, strong loan and deposit balances stoked organic growth. However, lower net interest income and higher provisions on the coronavirus scare were key concerns.

Including certain non-recurring items, net income available to common shareholders was $84.9 million or 57 cents per share compared with $153 million or 96 cents per share recorded in the prior-year quarter.

Net Interest Income Falls, Fee Income Grows, Expenses Rise

Total revenues in the second quarter were $550.9 million, up 12.9% from the prior-year quarter. Also, the top-line figure outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $441.1 million.

Net interest income declined 6% year over year to $376.6 million. Also, net interest margin shrunk 56 basis points (bps) year over year to 3.13%.

Non-interest income climbed 93.2% on a year-over-year basis to $173.5 million. A substantial rise in mortgage banking revenues drove the upside.

Non-interest expenses were $284.1 million, up 7.6% year over year. The increase mainly resulted from higher salaries and other personnel expenses, net occupancy and equipment expenses, third-party processing, and other services and professional fees.

Adjusted efficiency ratio came in at 57.91% as compared with 52.08% reported in the year-earlier quarter. A rise in ratio indicates deterioration in profitability.

Total deposits were $44.2 billion, up 11% sequentially. Total loans climbed 4.3% sequentially to $39.9 billion.

Credit Quality: A Concern

Credit metrics deteriorated for Synovus in the June-end quarter.

Non-performing loans were up 18.8% year over year to $147.4 million. The non-performing loan ratio came in at 0.37%, up 3 bps year over year.

Total non-performing assets amounted to $177.7 million, underlining a rise of 27.3% year over year. The non-performing asset ratio expanded 5 bps year over year to 0.44%.

Net charge-offs climbed significantly on a year-over-year basis to $24 million. The annualized net charge-off ratio was 0.24%, up 11 bps from the year-earlier quarter. Provision for loan losses was $141.9 million compared with $12.1 million in the prior-year quarter. The substantial rise resulted from the coronavirus concerns.

Capital Position Strong

Tier 1 capital ratio and total risk-based capital ratio were 10.15% and 12.7%, respectively, compared with 10.09% and 12.11% as of Jun 30, 2019.

Also, as of Jun 30, 2020, Common Equity Tier 1 ratio (fully phased-in) was 8.9% compared with the 9.61% witnessed in the year-ago quarter. Tier 1 Leverage ratio was 8.38% compared with 8.89% recorded in the year-earlier period.

Our Take

Synovus’ results were decent in the June-end quarter. We believe the company’s focus on both organic and inorganic growth together with cost-containment efforts will pay off and aid bottom-line expansion in subsequent years. Though elevated fee income and lower expenses indicate optimism, lower net interest income and higher provisions raise concerns.

