Synovus price target raised to $57 from $52 at Truist

October 21, 2024 — 07:45 am EDT

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Synovus (SNV) to $57 from $52 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as part of a broader research note recapping Q3 results for Community/Regional banks. The bank’s fixed asset repricing and swap maturities should support a relatively stable net interest margin over the next few quarters, while its fee income momentum is becoming a significant story, the analyst tells investors in a research note. There are also “promising tailwinds” over the next year, the firm added.

Read More on SNV:

Stocks mentioned

SNV

