Synovus price target raised to $57 from $52 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Synovus (SNV) to $57 from $52 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as part of a broader research note recapping Q3 results for Community/Regional banks. The bank’s fixed asset repricing and swap maturities should support a relatively stable net interest margin over the next few quarters, while its fee income momentum is becoming a significant story, the analyst tells investors in a research note. There are also “promising tailwinds” over the next year, the firm added.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SNV:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.